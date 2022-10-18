Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Mayor Bailey Endorses Gerri Machin for School Board

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

 

Submitted by Richard Bailey

I strongly endorse Gerri Machin for Coronado Unified School District Trustee, 2 year term. Over the years, Gerri has proven to be a highly successful educator and has worked tirelessly as a volunteer in her community. She worked both as a public and private school teacher, a committed parent volunteer in each of her children’s classes, and has served on the board of her community church for 3 years. In the past 18 months Gerri attended over 90% of CUSD school board meetings as a concerned parent of her two children in the district. As a dedicated and prepared trustee, Gerri will bring integrity, civility, resourcefulness and transparency to the board.

Richard Bailey
Mayor, City of Coronado

 

 

 



