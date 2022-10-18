Local Coronado Real Estate Association Hosts a Clothing Drive Supporting the Alpha Project

On Saturday, October 22nd, from 8 am to 11 am Coronado Real Estate Association, CREA CARES, will host a collection drive to support the Alpha Project, a local nonprofit human services organization, requesting donation items be dropped off at the Union Bank Parking Lot behind 800 Orange Ave, Coronado.

“It’s our pleasure to host the 3rdnd Annual Clothing Drive to benefit the Alpha Project,” said Debbie Giometti, CREA President.

The Alpha Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) with a mission to empower individuals, families, and communities by providing work, recovery, and support services to people who are motivated to change their lives and achieve self-sufficiency. Alpha Project operates numerous programs serving over 4,000 people daily. The agency has created over 600 units of affordable rental housing projects and sponsors homeownership programs.

CREA’s donations will be delivered directly to the Alpha Project’s outreach center, the Temporary Bridge Shelter, located at 1535 Newton Ave, San Diego, CA 92113. Donation items can be dropped off directly at this location throughout the year. In addition, donations can be made online directly to the Alpha Project (https://www.alphaproject.org/donate/gift-of-money). Monetary donations by check can be made payable to: The Alpha Project, Tax ID 33-02-15585.

Due to the Temporary Bridge Shelter housing only men and women 18 years and older, children’s clothing is not requested. Donation items needed include:

Hygiene products

Towels, twin sheets, pillows, and blankets

Men’s and women’s clothing in good condition

Coats

Shoes

New socks

New underwear

Books (adults)

CREA is a member’s only group composed of REALTORS® and Affiliates, who provide an array of services within the Real Estate Industry. CREA’s Mission statement is, “Promoting positive relationships between local professionals and property owners.”





