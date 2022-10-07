Coronado Needs Carrie Downey’s Qualities

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

Submitted by Michael C. White

Carrie’s qualities include Service, Knowledge, Skills, and Commitment which the City of Coronado needs during these complex times.

SERVICE: Carrie has served her country as a Judge Advocate General affiliated with the North Island Naval Air Station for 10 years, served on the Coronado City Council for 12 years and served as an attorney to persons in the wider community.

KNOWLEGE: Her knowledge is demonstrated by her Master of Law in Environmental Law and Land Use. This is just the type of expertise the City needs to address climate change, sea level rise, continuing encroachment on our quality of life (commercial activity, potential R/V parks on public land, mandated housing, issues involving State Highway 75/SR-22, aging infrastructure, and other land use issues).

SKILLS: Carrie’s skill set includes 1) the ability to quietly work through process with complex matters, 2) patience in addressing potentially divisive issues that might have a tendency to create diversion rather than bringing matters to successful conclusions.

COMMITMENT: She has demonstrated to her community, the patience, the adherence to process, faith in the city government, by being an actively, committed parent, resident and leader since her arrival in Coronado over twenty five years ago.

A vote for Carrie Downey is a vote for Coronado now and into the future!

