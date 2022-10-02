The Coronado Police Officers Association Endorses John Duncan for Coronado City Council

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

Submitted by Coronado Police Officers Association

The Coronado Police Officers Association (CPOA) endorses John Duncan’s candidacy for

election to the City of Coronado City Council. John is a strong supporter of public safety and is dedicated to serving the community. John has attended the Coronado Citizen’s Police Academy and is on the Board of Directors of the FBI San Diego Citizens Alumni Academy. These experiences give him valuable insight into how law enforcement and the community are partners in public safety. We believe John’s experience in management and public service will serve him well in the role of City Council.

