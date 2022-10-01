Coronado Junior Woman’s Club To Host “A Taste Of Coronado” Fundraiser – Oct. 12, 2022

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is hosting their 13th annual “A Taste of Coronado” fundraiser on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 5:00pm – 9:00pm. This is your chance to visit 38 participating restaurants and businesses around town, each offering a unique and delicious ‘Taste’ for their guests. Many of your favorite stops will return from last year, in addition to new participants.

Previous tastes have featured items such as cold brew coffee, surf and turf crostini, coconut shrimp, fried chicken and waffles, sliders, mango ahi poke, and risotto alla Milanese. Some provided beverages along the route, including wine and champagne tastes for the 21+ crowd. Others offered desserts like bon bons, cannoli, and tiramisu. Our local chefs are sure to impress us yet again this October.

This four-hour experience is the perfect way to spend a fall evening with friends and family. Make your way down Orange Avenue, or start at the Ferry Landing, to enjoy all that Coronado offers. When your feet get tired you can hop on the complimentary trolley to take you to the other side of town. You won’t go home hungry from this event!

Tickets are on sale now. It is advised that you purchase tickets in advance as the event will sell out. Tickets are available online at ATasteofCoronado.com. Tickets are $50.00 and available now.

Participants can check-in at the Rotary Plaza at the 1000 block of Orange Avenue or the Ferry Landing at 1201 1st Street (intersection of 1st & B Avenue). Your purchased ticket will be exchanged for a tasting card that will guide you through this culinary adventure. Don’t miss this opportunity to taste the best of Coronado!

Proceeds from the event will benefit Outdoor Outreach and the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and the multiple non profits they support annually.

Outdoor Outreach is a San Diego based nonprofit that utilizes the outdoors to inspire youth to see possibility and opportunity in their lives. Opportunities to hike, bike, kayak or climb allow youth in their programs to gain two things that greatly increase their chances of success. First, opportunities to share new experiences, explore their world, and discover what they’re capable of and secondly, meaningful connection with a support system of peers and mentors who believe in them and who show them they matter.

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club has a mission to unite together women who are dedicated to enhancing the spirit of Coronado through educational, civic and philanthropic services. CJWC’s fundraising efforts support numerous local beneficiaries each year, including Coronado Schools, Miracle League, Girl Scouts, and many more. CJWC also awards two scholarships each spring to graduating female seniors at Coronado High School who embody the club’s values.

An After-Party presented by McKay & Associates will be held at Nicky Rottens Coronado from 8:30 to 10:30pm! Nicky Rottens will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of the evening back to our beneficiaries!

For further information, please go to www.atasteofcoronado.com.

