Mayor Bailey Endorses John Duncan for City Council

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

Submitted by Richard Bailey

John Duncan is My Choice for City Council.

The 2022 election is just six weeks away and I am proud to share my endorsement of John Duncan for City Council. The City of Coronado deserves a leader that possesses the thoughtfulness, experience, and work ethic capable of moving Coronado forward, while staying true to our community’s character. That leader is John Duncan.

Throughout the many years that I have known him, John has demonstrated his thoughtfulness through his grasp of complex issues. He also listens to and evaluates various viewpoints which has earned him the support of a broad and diverse group of Coronado residents.

John has extensive experience in the private sector with a strong background in real estate and law; this professional experience will prove to be a tremendous asset for the City Council. John also has personal experience in historic preservation and a clear vision for maintaining the village charm while protecting property rights. This vision will be an asset for our community.

Finally, politics today no longer ends where the bridge begins. We need councilmembers with the work ethic and capability to represent our interests in our region and state. I have seen firsthand just how hard John has worked in his career, as a city commissioner, as a board member for several nonprofits, and as a volunteer coach for youth sports.

John has earned my trust and I am optimistic he will be an excellent leader for Coronado for years to come.

If you’d like to get to know John or if you would like to support him by placing a yard sign, you can contact John via email johnduncancoronado@gmail.com or at 619-992-1303.

