California American Water Project Update – Tenth & Adella

California American Water is continuing work on an ongoing water line replacement project.

Construction activities include potholing and mobilization of equipment and supplies. Trenching on Tenth Street and Adella Avenue is scheduled to begin early next week. Traffic control for the majority of the activity will accommodate through-traffic. However, some road closures are anticipated on Adella at Tenth for portions of the work.

On-street parking also will be impacted by the work activities.

Please use caution when driving through the work zone and be aware that traffic control may change from day to day as progress is made.





