Former City Council Member and Coronado Cays Community Leader Phil Monroe’s Endorsement of John Duncan for City Council

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

Submitted by Phil Monroe

I strongly endorse John Duncan for City Council. I have come to know John through his volunteer service to Coronado. He has served two terms on the Bicycle Advisory Committee and is currently the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission. He has proven his love and loyalty to Coronado through his volunteer service. If that isn’t enough, he currently serves on the Coronado Historical Association Board of Directors. I know that when John states he is going to work to preserve Coronado’s “Small town charm” and strive for local control of our zoning and roads, it is not just a campaign slogan. He means what he says and his actions will prove it. John is an experienced attorney; his legal expertise will be a great asset to our City Council. Please vote for John Duncan, a proven leader!

Phil Monroe

Paid political letter. Learn more here.





