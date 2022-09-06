Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Stephanie Anderson Announces Candidacy for 2022 CUSD School Board

Submitted by Stephanie Anderson

Hello Coronado Community! My name is Stephanie Anderson, and I am a local small business owner in town. I am excited to announce that this November I am running for our Coronado School Board (4 year term). We have an amazing, vibrant and successful school system, and the last few years have been extremely challenging for all of us. I feel called to service to help address those challenges. I believe that I can bring value, balance, and historical perspective to the School Board.

I was born in Coronado and my family has been here for four generations. I attended Village Elementary, Coronado Middle School, graduated from Coronado High School (CHS) and then San Diego State University. I am a homeowner in Coronado and the proud parent of three sons, the youngest of whom is a recent CHS graduate (2021).

I own and operate a small business in Coronado, so I am well aware of the need to operate within a budget, support all involved stakeholders and consider the stresses that the pandemic has put on all of our community. I have always believed in giving back to my community and was CHS Football Board President for four years, served on the Islander Sports Foundation Board for two years and was a PTO member. I am currently a member of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Coronado. I know that we can build on the excellent education that Coronado schools have provided to many generations and prepare our students for success in their future.

Visit my FaceBook Page Stephanie Anderson for Coronado to learn more about me and my ideas.

