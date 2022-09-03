Saturday, September 3, 2022
City of Coronado

Upcoming Election is a Reminder of Coronado Sign Rules

By City of Coronado

As the November 8 election nears, the City of Coronado would like to remind the community about yard signs and the City’s ordinance with respect to signs.

Political signs have been observed around town in increasing numbers and more are expected. The City strives to be consistent when enforcing its municipal codes.

When yard signs are observed in public parks, in areas maintained by the City, and in the parkway, which is the area from the back of the curb to the front of the sidewalk, they are routinely removed by Public Services personnel. This has been the City’s practice, regardless of the type of signs, whether they be political, real estate or yard sale.

As a general rule, the City does not “patrol” for illegal signs but are instructed to remove them when they see them. The City does not remove temporary signs from areas that could be perceived as people’s front yards. The depth of the right of way varies throughout town, depending on the size of the street. Determining the exact right of way on any given street is not an area in which most Public Services personnel are trained.

The City works to keep Coronado clean and a better place for everyone.

