Carrie Downey Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Carrie Downey

Thank you for the opportunity to announce my campaign to be elected to the City Council.

I was honored to serve as your Coronado City Councilmember from 2004-2012 and again in 2014-2018. I am seeking reelection after a four-year hiatus to serve our community again.

For those residents that do not know me, I served as a Naval Officer/ Judge Advocate General (JAG) for 10 years, and requested orders to Coronado, so I could serve and raise my family here. I was assigned to Commander Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet and then as the Staff Judge Advocate for Naval Base Coronado/ Special U.S. Attorney to prosecute civilian crimes on Naval Base Coronado.

After being medically retired in 1999, I obtained a second law degree, a Master of Laws in Environmental Law, and Land Use from the University of San Diego (USD) School of Law. I opened my small business, the Law Offices of Carrie Anne Downey in Coronado, providing regulatory, land use, environmental and energy advice to governments and private clients. In addition to practicing law, I enjoy teaching young lawyers, and for 15 years I have taught a class in Energy Law & Policy at USD School of Law.

Volunteering for worthy causes in Coronado that help maintain our community is how I spend my free time. Coronado Promenade Concerts (CPC) was a labor of love. I was proud to help Floyd Ross back in 2010 form the 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that would help to grow and sustain our over 50 year tradition of providing free Sunday concerts each summer in Spreckels Park. I have served on the CPC Board of Directors since our inception as the volunteer legal counsel and am proud of our work to keep the free summer concerts available for all.

For decades, I have been a member of, and served as president of, the Coronado Woman’s and Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and the Coronado Lion’s Club. I enjoy raising money for CHS Scholarships, collecting eyeglasses for the sight impaired, and cooking food for women at Rachel’s House, a San Diego women’s homeless shelter. In 2022, I was very humbled when the City of Coronado presented me with the VADM Edward H. Martin Distinguished Community Service Award.

All of my activities for the past 27 years have happened in spite of my diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in 1994. While MS currently limits my ability to stand or walk for extended periods it doesn’t dampen my boundless energy and ability to adapt. I would like to direct this energy, with your vote and support, to continue service to our town as a member of the City Council.

My husband, Elton Inada, and I, along with our five children: Rebecca, Charlotte, Samantha, Dustin and Noah thank you for your consideration of my request to serve Coronado once again!

Respectfully,

Carrie Downey

[email protected]

CarrieDowneyforCoronado.com





