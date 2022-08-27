Council Approves Sea Level Rise Plan

The Coronado City Council approved the final draft Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan at a meeting Aug. 16. The final plan can be found on CommentCoronado.org.

The City completed the plan to understand the potential effects of sea level rise and to explore possible mitigation strategies. The Vulnerability Assessment identifies areas in Coronado that are subject to projected sea level rise, rising tides, storm surge, coastal flooding and erosion through 2100. The Adaptation Plan provides a variety of possible strategies and approaches that the City and public and private property owners can use to plan for and to address impacts identified by the Vulnerability Assessment.

The City’s planning process included robust public outreach. The City will begin its monitoring and report back annually to the City Council with any suggested projects or plans based on strategies outlined in the report.





