Thursday, August 25, 2022
Registration Open for 13th Annual Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes – Oct. 2, 2022

By Managing Editor

Coronado Yacht Clubs for Wishes organized by Coronado Cays Yacht Club, Navy Yacht Club and Coronado Yacht club invite you to participate and fundraise in its 13th Annual Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes benefiting Make-A-Wish San Diego. There are three ways to participate and fundraise to include registering your Bike Team or Boat Team or simply Donate to your favorite Team.

Amazing Race
Image: Amazing Race For Children’s Wishes

This day of adventure is modeled after the TV show “The Amazing Race’ with a variety of team challenges followed by a great party with Raffle prizes, Auction Items and a full lunch Buffet. Each Team will participate in a “race of clues and challenges.” All participants will follow clues by bike or boat through the neighborhood or water channels of the Cays to solve fun-filled challenges at each stop.

Bike Team Registration Fee – $2500.00 per team 10 members

Boat Teams Registration Fee – $100 per individual, $150 per couple 4-6 members

Team Prizes and Awards include:

  • *Challenge winners (Bike & Boat)
  • *Most Money raised
  • *Best Dressed Team – each Team is encouraged to dress in a theme or costume for the event.

Each team will raise funds to make wishes come true! This event is not exclusive to yacht club members; anyone can build a bike team or electric boat team, or attend the auction at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club and help donate to a great cause.

To register, sponsor the event, or to learn more about the Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes, visit site.wish.org/amazingrace.

 

 



