Emerald Keepers is Accepting Applications for High School Interns

Are you considering a career in the rapidly growing environmental sector? Or maybe you are passionate about our planet and seek to do service related to climate activism? Do you just hate seeing trash and plastics litter our beautiful Coronado? Maybe you love the bees, butterflies, and creepy crawly creatures that foster oxygen-producing plant life and serve to break down the naturally decaying things to regenerate good soil for future growth?

We have the job for you!

Emerald Keepers is seeking motivated high school interns for the 2022-2023 school year. This program requires a minimum of 32 hours (roughly 4 hours a month) to include:

A minimum of 20 hours of work in the CHS Emerald Keepers Garden and Compost.

An additional 12 hours working directly with Emerald Keepers in an area of your choosing.

In addition to these hours, Interns are required to attend one lunch meeting a month in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library on the last Tuesday of each month from September through May, with the exception of December. During this time, you will gain new skills and learn about new opportunities in the environmental field.

Completion of this internship offers excellent work experience and strengthens student resume development. All high school students may apply!

Please complete the online application no later than September 15, 2022, at 5 pm. The application and more information can be found at www.emeraldkeepers.org/chs-internship-program.

Emerald Keepers looks forward to fostering an Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Coronado with YOU!





