Meals-on-Wheels in Coronado

One of the very best services provided at low cost to seniors are the meals delivered to a client’s door by Meals-on-Wheels. Both lunches and dinners are available, along with a beverage and roll. Meals are delivered daily between 11 am and 12:30 pm. Some clients prefer to have a single delivery of frozen dinners once per week.

To qualify, you must meet these conditions:

· 60+ years of age

· Disabled veterans of any age

· Caretakers of any client

Signing up for and paying for meals is done through the Meals-on-Wheels San Diego website. Also on the website is a monthly menu shown under the tab, Get Meals.

www.meals-on-wheels.org

telephone number: 619-260-6110

Price to Clients (kept low by subsidizing 60% of the cost):

Lunch & Dinner, plus beverage: $7 per day

Lunch only, plus beverage: $4 per day

Dinner only, with roll & beverage: $4 per day

Extra beverage: $0.50 per day

Meals follow the guidelines for nutrition set by the Older Californians Nutrition Program Menu Guidance. In a nutshell, the meals are controlled for kcals, total fat, sat fat, trans fat, and sodium. This makes them heart healthy. They are nutritious in that they contain adequate amounts of fiber, calcium, Vitamin C, and many other vitamins and minerals.

Specialized meals are also available: diabetic friendly that contain 60 grams or less of carbohydrates; renal friendly that are controlled for sodium, potassium, and phosphorus; gluten friendly but not gluten free because they are made in a facility which may prepare other meals with gluten. We also offer a Latin menu that many clients enjoy.

The Meals-on Wheels team, all Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary members, enjoy providing this service. Our clients not only the receive meals but also see us each day. In the process of daily serving and being served, we become a group of friends, looking out for one another. This daily in-person contact provides a measure of comfort to our clients and their families. Doesn’t get much better than that.

If you would like to become part of the MOW team of volunteers, please give Lee or Sue Cargill a call at 619-437-4866.





