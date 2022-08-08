5 Ways To Increase Your Coronado Vacation Rental Bookings

With its award-winning beaches, historic charm, and impressive bike and hiking routes, Coronado is the perfect getaway destination. The city welcomes day-trippers from neighboring San Diego as well as travelers from across the state and the country.

For this reason, vacation rentals in the area are in high demand; per night rates range from $350 to more than $1,000. If you are interested in entering the Coronado vacation property market, you will not have to do much convincing to draw visitors to the area. You will, however, have to distinguish yourself from the other beautiful rentals on the market. Help your vacation rental stand out from the crowd by following these steps:

Create a Visual Marketing Campaign

People shop with their eyes, especially when it comes to choosing a vacation rental. Unless you’re a skilled photographer yourself, hire a professional photographer to capture your property in the best light. Make sure to highlight any unique and desirable features, whether it’s a modern interior, Olympic-sized pool, or breathtaking views.

These photos can be used throughout your website and marketing materials to showcase your rental. In addition to the standard staged photographs, you can encourage your visitors to share photos of your property on their social media pages along with a hashtag that will lead users to your website.

While this arrangement can work well with normal travelers, working with an influencer can take your social media marketing to the next level. Influencers are experts at crafting photo shoots that will inspire others to book your property for their next vacation.

Stage Thoughtfully

Just as home sellers need to decorate and design their homes to attract buyers, you will have to stage your vacation property to make it feel inviting to prospective renters.

Many vacation properties have a theme or branding concept that is incorporated throughout the design. For example, if you want to curate a beach house vibe, select design elements that invoke the sun and sea, such as a pale blue color pallet, jute rugs, and whimsical art pieces.

Ideally, vacation properties should also make guests feel comfortable and at ease right away. You can achieve this effect by adding cozy touches such as soft throws, calming candles, and ambient lighting.

Have a Low-Season Strategy

While Coronado is beautiful all year round, the area does experience slow seasons. It is still possible to max out your occupancy rate even as demand drops. The key is identifying when your low and shoulder seasons occur, and which types of clients are most likely to book during that time period. For example, an outdoor film or music festival may attract groups of visitors looking for larger shared rentals. Remote workers looking for long-term rentals are also a reliable source for off-season bookings.

Once you’ve identified your ideal customer, launch a low-season marketing campaign that targets this demographic. You could offer lower rates for renters who book for longer stays. (Note that Coronado has a minimum 26 day stay for short term rentals).

Work With a Property Manager

Outsourcing your marketing and property maintenance to a property management firm is an upfront cost that can pay dividends in the long term. Property management firms can also reduce your risk by vetting renters and collecting payments on your behalf. Further, management companies can handle requests for repairs and ensure that renter concerns are quickly addressed.

Property management firm fees can vary between 20 and 50 percent. Additionally, some firms have contract minimums, meaning that you may have to sign up for their services for 6 to 12 months at a time. Before selecting a property management company, ask to see their payment and contract terms. You can also ask for references from past clients and guests.

Collect Guest Reviews

Every past renter is an important source of data. However, if you have no system in place to collect their feedback, you will never know what guests love and wish could improve about your property.

You can solicit feedback from your guests in several ways. You can leave feedback forms inside the rental for guests to complete during their stay. After they check out, you can automatically send a survey to their email address or booking account. If you claim your property on Google, guests will be able to share their experiences and photos.

While it can seem scary to potentially open yourself up to negative feedback, it also gives you the opportunity to respond to your clients and regain their trust. In fact, addressing client complaints in a swift and satisfactory manner actually increases the chances that they will book your property again, and recommend your rental to others.





