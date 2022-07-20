Musical Power Couple Lauren Monroe and Husband Rick Allen of Def Leppard Fame to Perform at San Diego Human Trafficking FundRaiser

Lauren Monroe – singer, songwriter, and healing artist – and husband Rick Allen, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Def Leppard drummer, will perform at GenrateHope’s annual fundraiser on Thursday September 22, 2022 at the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla.

Lauren and Rick felt a special affinity for GenerateHope and the survivors they support, having dedicated more than 20 years to healing through music therapy, advocacy, and the promotion of complementary and alternative medicine through their Raven Drum Foundation. Lauren and Rick have served thousands of people in need, with a specific focus on trauma recovery and veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Recovery from sexual exploitation is a long-term process, with survivors often suffering similar levels of PTSD to that of a combat veteran. Rick Allen – who joined Def Leppard when he was just 15 – is no stranger to PTSD himself. In 1984, in a horrific car accident, Rick lost his left arm. But with the support of his family and global community of fans, he became “a better drummer than he was when he had two arms.”

GenerateHope is a San Diego based non-profit that supports the survivors of sex trafficking to heal and find restoration in long-term housing, with trauma-informed therapy, education, and vocational support.

Their work is critical to ensure the long-term success of survivors after they have suffered the unimaginable, often from a very young age.

The gala will be hosted at the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, so you can sip, dine and be inspired, all with a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean!

NBC7 News Anchor Monica Dean will be emcee for the evening, with a keynote presentation by San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan, plus there will be full access to all exhibits, including the newly installed Little Blue Penguins!

This is going to be a night to remember!

For tickets visit: GenerateHope.givesmart.com






