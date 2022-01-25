Tuesday, January 25, 2022
The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins Habitat Will Open at Birch Aquarium this Summer

By Managing Editor

January 20 was Penguin Awareness Day, and even though the Little Blue Penguins at Birch Aquarium are not yet on display, the aquarium thought you may enjoy this little penguin parade filmed behind-the-scenes at Birch Aquarium:

Some fun facts about the Little Blue Penguins

  • How little is LITTLE?! These penguins stand at only 8 to 10 inches and weigh about 2 to 3 pounds! Here are just a few everyday items that are about the size of a Little Blue Penguin:
    • Bowling Pin
    • Football
    • A California Burrito
  • The waddle of a Little Blue Penguin may seem (adorably) awkward, however, it’s the most efficient way for them to move on land! Since penguins have short legs and large webbed feet, the rocking motion of waddling helps to raise their center of mass, and swing their body forward.
  • Little Blue Penguins are known to dive about 800 times a day while hunting at sea. It’s no wonder their scientific genus name, Eudyptula minor, means “good little diver!”

For more, visit aquarium.ucsd.edu

 

 



