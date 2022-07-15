Masks Mandatory on Naval Base Coronado Installations Due to COVID-19 Increase

Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases Wearing of Masks is Mandatory on NBC Installations

Per DOD Force Health Protection Guidance mask wearing is mandatory on all DoD Installations when the CDC COVID-19 community level for the county is High.

Effective Monday, July 18th, 2022, mask wearing is required indoors on all Naval Base Coronado Installations and training sites.

Please do your part to reduce the spread by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, increased hygiene practices, and vaccinations.

For more information contact your medical provider or NBC EOC at (619) 545-0612.

Source: Naval Base Coronado Facebook Page