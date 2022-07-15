Friday, July 15, 2022
Masks Mandatory on Naval Base Coronado Installations Due to COVID-19 Increase

Effective Monday, July 18th, 2022, mask wearing is required indoors on all Naval Base Coronado Installations and training sites.

By Coronado Times

Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases Wearing of Masks is Mandatory on NBC Installations

Per DOD Force Health Protection Guidance mask wearing is mandatory on all DoD Installations when the CDC COVID-19 community level for the county is High.

Please do your part to reduce the spread by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, increased hygiene practices, and vaccinations.

For more information contact your medical provider or NBC EOC at (619) 545-0612.

Source: Naval Base Coronado Facebook Page



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

