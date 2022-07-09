Monday, July 11, 2022
City of Coronado

Notice of Election – Two Council Seats

1 min.
By City of Coronado

The City Clerk’s Office has issued a public notice of the General Election set for November 8, 2022, for two members of the Coronado City Council for full four-year terms. The terms of councilmembers Marvin Heinze and Bill Sandke expire December 2022.

The candidate filing period is from July 18 through 5 pm on August 12. If an incumbent determines not to file for re-election, the deadline is extended to 5 pm on August 17 for non-incumbents.

The last day to register to vote in the November election is October 24, 2022. Voter Registration forms are available at the City of Coronado City Clerk’s Office, 1825 Strand Way, or from the Registrar of Voter’s Office.

 

 

 

 



