A Day Shopping, Dining, and Playing In Coronado

Like most small towns, the main street is the main artery of business and social activity, and Coronado is no exception.

Coronado Island, as it’s called, is located in the San Diego Bay, and is a peninsula connected to Imperial Beach by the Silver Strand.

As you enter Coronado, the town is bookended by San Diego Bay to the north and the ocean to the south (Coronado is a south-facing beach).

The main strip is Orange Avenue which runs through town, and along Orange Avenue are shops, restaurants, and even a movie theater to check out.

Coronado is a magical place, whether to visit or live. It was such a magical place that L. Frank Baum composed the idea of the Emerald City while staying at the historic Hotel del Coronado.

Known for one of the best beaches in the world, Coronado is as family-friendly a place as anywhere in the United States.

People choose to hop on their bikes or golf carts and whirl around between shopping, playing, and dining. Weekly during the summer months, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, you can see half the town dancing in Spreckels Park on Sunday nights to live music.

This list is designed to show you where to shop, eat, and play while you’re in Coronado.

The Coronado Ferry Landing

Located on 1st Street, the Coronado Ferry Landing supports the only active ferry operating in San Diego. At the port is a shopping center with all sorts of goodies, trinkets, and dining places.

You can dine at Il Fornaio, a swank Italian eatery, or Peohe’s for a more Pacific rim-style flair.

Choose between Village Pizzeria or Lil Piggy’s BBQ for more family fare.

Some boutiques line the rows of shops along the Ferry Landing, providing tourists and locals with cool gear, swag, and merchandise.

The ferry landing is also home to numerous events, parties, and mini-concerts throughout the year, like the annual Beer by the Bay, a fundraiser for various non-profits.

There are so many shops and restaurants along the ferry landing you could spend an entire day there and not see any other part of Coronado.

Downtown Coronado

From 8th Street to Ocean Boulevard is the central shopping district of Coronado, known as Downtown Coronado or simply Orange Ave. Among the shops include a movie theater, Root 75 florist, and a shop solely focused on olive oils.

A little further down is the only surf shop in town, Emerald City, La Mer – a women’s boutique, Seaside Papery, and more.

In fact, there are so many places to shop in Coronado that many locals simply don’t leave “the island,” as they like to call it. Sometimes, however, there are items that the local shops in town don’t carry. For example, finding the best shop for plus-sized clothing may be difficult in Coronado, so people may drive to other parts of San Diego to find those goods.

In town, they can get all their groceries at either Vons, Smart & Final, or Boney’s – specializing in organic and sustainably sourced foods. Locals can also get everything they need from cell phones to discount cologne, books, and much more.

Depending on your shopping needs, you can get most of what you need along the six blocks of Orange Ave from 8th Street towards Ocean Boulevard.

Restaurants Around Coronado

As a tourist destination, there are tons of eateries all around town. Some are designated as fine dining, others fast fresh, and all unique to what they provide in town.

On the bay side of town, there are the restaurants at the Coronado Ferry Landing, Tartine – a European-style bistro, and Nicky Rottens burgers on First, and the Coronado Brewing Company near 2nd Street.

In the middle of town is Burger Lounge, Which Wich for sandwiches, Clayton’s Diner, Mexican Take-Out, Poke 123, the Brigantine, Stake steakhouse, and Tavern.

In the Hotel del Coronado are a couple of different eateries and restaurants for guests and diners alike.

Coronado is a magical place to live, play, and shop.

You can head out to the beach, then head up to town, walk around and grab a quick bite while browsing for everything from clothes to watches, gifts for kids, to visiting the only wine shop and bar with its sommelier in town.

You can spend the day relaxing along the water for just a few hours and then shop for anything you want, from touristy stuff to everyday items.





