Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Coronado’s Beer by the Bay is Back!

1 min.

Come enjoy a local beer and wine fest like no other: Island Style! September 17, 2022

By Managing Editor

Beer by the Bay is scheduled for Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the beautiful Coronado Ferry Landing from 1pm to 5pm. Guests can enjoy unlimited tastings from several of the best local craft breweries and best regional wineries, fantastic live entertainment, beer pong, flip cup, cornhole, giant Jenga and lots of fun in the sun overlooking beautiful San Diego Bay. Returning this year is the home brewers section and the yacht rock band High Tide Society.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://ilcbeerbythebay2022.eventbrite.com/.SAVE with code EARLYBIRD through June 11, 2022. Get your tickets now for an incredible day! There will be 250 VIP Tickets that come with many perks including exclusive early access for VIPs only who can arrive at noon.

Along with the best local craft beers, wines and spirts, guests will enjoy a variety of great live music, unparalleled San Diego views, and tons of fun in the sun! Held at the festive Ferry Landing, this event is easy to get to by ferry, water taxi, or a short cab ride from the “mainland” over the iconic Bay Bridge.

Beer by the Bay 2015. Image courtesy of Islander Ladies Club.

Funds raised at this year’s Beer by the Bay will primarily benefit Safe Harbor (formerly SAFE), which offers a variety of valuable mental health and wellness programs to Coronado students and parents. Islander Ladies Club has been able to donate approximately $90,000 to local Coronado non-profit charities since launching Beer By the Bay in 2015.

**No Refunds. No pets. No one under 21. Rain or Shine.**

Islander Ladies Club is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to contributing to the betterment of the community and promoting tolerance. Special thanks to Island Beer Club and Coronado Brewing Company for helping with this event!

 

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

