Monday, July 4, 2022
Summer Readers Theatre Workshop – July 5 through August 23

Channel your creativity and join a lively, fun group that will fill you with infectious laughter. Review key acting principles, ensemble monologues and non-judgmental story theatre. Shift your enthusiasm into high gear as you learn theatre skills such as voice projection, imagery and pace. No experience needed. Open to ages 50-105!

This 8-week workshop will take place on Tuesdays from July 5 to August 23, 10:30 am to noon.

IT’S A SUMMER WORKSHOP THAT’S FILLED WITH THE HOTTEST REMARKABLE BLENDS —SCRIPTS, POETRY & PROSE, POWER
* No Memorization * Creativity Flourishes *
* Theatre Fun *Improv Gaming *
* Exploration of Delivery, Projection, Timing *
* Art of Acting Regardless of Experience *

JOHN D. SPRECKELS CENTER
1019 7th STREET, CORONADO

Phone Registration 619-522-7343
Workshop Fee $36 Coronado Resident
Workshop Fee $46 non Coronado Resident

Register at cityofcoronado.perfectmind.com
Click link for Program Registration, Adult Programming, Adult Arts and Enrichment, Adult Educational Programs, and you’ll find the Senior Readers Theatre Workshop #46764

 

 



