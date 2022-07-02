Caninedidates Raise over $45,000 for PAWS!

The 2022 Coronado canine mayoral election was a HUGE PAWLITICAL success! The voting ended on Thursday, June 30 at 10pm, raising over $45,000 for PAWS of Coronado.

Higgins took the Canine Mayor’s seat, with over 12,000 votes, while Wyatt was elected Canine Deputy Mayor, with over 9,000 votes at the close of the voting period. Giant June, Mojo, Stewie, Pip, Elsa, Eddie, Little Man, Gracie, Franklin, Haley, Poppy and Odie make up the Coronado Canine City Council. All will serve a two-year term, working hard to push forward PAWS’ mission to advocate for animal welfare by providing adoption and rehabilitation services to the animals at PAWS.

Every caninedidate had a paw in helping reach an all-time record high! Without these wonderful dogs, their campaign managers and supporters, none of this would have been possible.

“It was heartwarming to see so many supporters wanting to contribute to help provide the animals here at PAWS lifesaving medical treatments that help them have a second chance,” said Jennifer Stein, PAWS Sr. Manager of Fund Development. Also, a special thank you to The Coronado Tasting Room and Vom Fass for supporting our canines. These funds will allow PAWS to provide lifesaving medical care to seemingly hopeless cases and give them the opportunity to find a loving home, like they deserve. Since the animals can’t thank you themselves, PAWS of Coronado sends out a heartfelt thank you to all that supported and continue to support their efforts.





