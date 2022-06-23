COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters Strongly Recommended for San Diegans 50+

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters help to prevent severe illness and hospitalization, especially in older adults over the age of 50.

However, thousands of older San Diegans have yet to receive all the recommended doses and boosters.

The County Health and Human Services Agency conducted an analysis local COVID-19 vaccination data and found that as of June 20, 2022:

89,647 San Diegans ages 50 and older or 8.42% of the estimated population in this age group were not fully vaccinated.

352,732 residents who are 50 and older (33.1%) were fully vaccinated but have not gotten their first booster dose, even though 295,990 (83.9%) are eligible.

Of the 711,749 San Diegans age 50 and older who received a first booster dose, 71.3% (507,398) are missing a second booster.

Of the 507,398 people who are missing a second booster, 91.9% (466,232) are eligible to receive one, which may be administered at least four months after the first.

“Because immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time, boosters help to give you added protection against the virus and its strains, both in terms of reducing infections and severe outcomes,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People over age 50 are more susceptible to severe illness and complications from COVID-19. If you are eligible, you should get the recommended boosters as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you.”

Furthermore, of all San Diegans who are fully vaccinated and eligible for their first booster, 42.7% have not received one. Currently, there are 2,384,778 people, 5 years and older, who are eligible for their first booster.

Everyone 6 months and older can get COVID-19 vaccines at no cost. Boosters are also available for people 5 years and older. Parental consent is required for all eligible minors to be vaccinated.

Find a vaccine appointment at myturn.ca.gov.





