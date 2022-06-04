Summer at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

Summer has kicked off at Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa. Delight in poolside and bay water activities or fuel your body and soul with delicious food and live music. Energize your day at the fitness center or with a bike ride along the bay. The Spa offers an array of massages and facials to assist you in achieving a deep state of relaxation. And we’ve not forgotten the kids – the whole family can enjoy arts & crafts, dance parties, and movie nights!

Book a summer staycation and receive a $50 resort credit per night towards parking, food & beverage, or spa.

When not staying at the resort, locals are encouraged to join us every day for fresh coastal cuisine at ALBACA with outdoor dining and spectacular bay views. You won’t want to miss a Food Truck Thursday – each Thursday between 5 and 7 pm we’ll have a variety of food trucks (think Greek, tacos, sushi, ice cream, and more!) as well as a DJ spinning tunes. Book a daybed package and soak up the sun by the pool with included amenities.

Discover and Reserve hotel activities for our locals including dining, daybeds, The Spa, fitness classes, tennis, and pickleball courts.





