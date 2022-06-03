Ocean Boulevard Street Improvement Project Update

The majority of concrete and asphalt work has been completed on the project to improve access and pedestrian mobility along Ocean Boulevard. Minor improvements remain and will be completed in the coming days. Those items include storm water pump station work near the Pine Street intersection, and additional removal and cleanup of cracked sections of the pre-existing retaining wall along the back of the sidewalk.

The roadway and sidewalks are open. Some sidewalk work continues, and sections may be subject to temporary closures.

Re-striping of the road is currently scheduled for June 21. Temporary lane markers and signs will be in place until then. The City thanks the community for its patience.





