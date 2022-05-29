Sunday, May 29, 2022
City of Coronado

City, Supporters Kick Off Free Summer Shuttle Season

1 min.
By City of Coronado

Residents, sponsors and City officials kicked off the 2022 Free Summer Shuttle season at an event on Friday, May 27, at Spreckels Park. The celebration included the debut of a colorful new bus wrap, remarks, refreshments and a free ride.

Four buses will provide courtesy rides in the Village area through Sept. 9. The program, which began in 2013, encourages people to get out of their cars during Coronado’s busy summer season. The wrap, which is sponsored each summer by Discover Coronado, was updated this year and is based on a public art mural that was recently removed from the old Cora Mart building, now a part of Vons. Shuttles will run from 9 am to 9:30 pm Sunday through Thursday, and one hour later Friday and Saturday, through Sept. 5. There will be free MTS day passes available for Coronado Cays residents and special service on the Fourth of July.

Visit CommentCoronado.org for more details.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

