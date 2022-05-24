19th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Sails Into San Diego Bay Aug. 26-27

The largest summertime water event on San Diego Bay—the annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta—will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, Coronado Yacht Club and Cortez Racing Association, the event will support Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice program, which offers a unique environment for patients with a life-limiting illness, to meet their needs in a comfortable home setting.

The event kicks off Friday evening, Aug. 26 with a pre-race dinner and silent auction, followed by all-day festivities on Saturday, Aug. 27, when guests will board yachts and cruise along the racecourse for a breathtaking view of the Regatta and San Diego Bay.

All proceeds from the Regatta support Sharp HospiceCare, an organization that provides comprehensive care and compassionate support for patients and their families struggling with a life-limiting illness.

This year’s event is expected to raise $415,000 for Homes for Hospice, Sharp HospiceCare’s initiative to build and maintain residential hospice homes.

Sharp HospiceCare’s efforts have led to the completion of three homes in the neighborhoods of La Mesa, Del Cerro and Bonita. Leading the effort as event co-chairs for the 2022 Regatta are Alyce Vessey and Sherri Summers of EC Constructors. Honorary chair is Lori Moore.

Pre-Race Event – Friday, August 26, 2022, 6 pm

Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado

Tickets: $250; includes full-course dinner, dancing and silent auction

Race and Spectator Yacht Seating – Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, 10:30 am

Coronado Yacht Club, 1631 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118

Tickets: $175; includes yacht reservation, lunch, refreshments, beer, wine and post-race dinner party

The race portion of the event starts on Saturday at 12:30 pm at the east end of Harbor Island, winding around San Diego Bay and finishing near the Coronado Yacht Club. Competitors will race for a chance to compete in the 2023 Hospice Regattas National Championship in Charleston, South Carolina.

For tickets to the pre-race event and spectator party, or to become an event sponsor, please call Bill Navrides at 619-740-4316. To learn more about the Regatta or pay online visit https://grossmontfoundation.ejoinme.org/regatta2022.

To find out more about Sharp HospiceCare, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or visit http://www.sharp.com/services/hospice/. Racers can register sailboats to compete in the regatta by visiting http://www.cortezracing.com/.





