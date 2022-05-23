Concert in the Park Opening Day Invite to Local Groups

To all the non-profits, sports teams and clubs, all scout groups and community groups in Coronado…

Please join us this Memorial Day Sunday, May 29, as we open the 50th Anniversary season of Concerts in the Park.

Pop open your tents around the outside perimeter of Spreckels Park and let the community know you’re here. Use the opportunity as an early membership drive and organization awareness day. Set up your tents or tables starting at 3:00pm.

Concerts in the Park officially kicks off at 4:15 pm and the Coronado Concert Band plays at 4:30 followed by Side Traxx at 6:15pm.

For any questions, please email me at [email protected]

See you there!





