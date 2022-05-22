Ocean Boulevard Street, Sidewalk Improvement Project Update (video)

Video from City Manager’s Weekly Update May 20, 2022

As work continues along Ocean Boulevard, on a project to improve access and pedestrian mobility, the contractor is focusing on the Central Beach section. The plan is to install new sidewalk, curb and gutter along that section prior to the Memorial Day weekend.

Once those improvements are completed, crews will begin the paving of Ocean Boulevard, estimated to begin Tuesday, May 24. By Thursday and Friday, May 26 and 27, the overlay work will occur. The contractor will maintain two-way traffic where feasible but indicated that between Ocean Drive and Alameda Boulevard, crews will have flaggers to control single-lane traffic. Striping the roads is tentatively scheduled for the week of June 20.

The City thanks the community for its patience. The project is nearly complete.





