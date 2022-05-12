Nominations Open for Coronado Canine Mayor!

Calling all canines to enter this paw-litical race! It’s time to nominate, and then elect, Coronado’s 2022 Canine Mayor. Nominations are being accepted now through May 24th. Canines must reside in Coronado or have been adopted from PAWS (Pacific Animal Welfare Society). This event raises funds to help care for animals at PAWS including medical costs.

This fundraiser started in 2010 and this year we are looking to name our seventh Paw-litician! The canine who gets the most votes becomes the next Canine Mayor of Coronado to serve a two-year term (2022-2024). The Coronado Canine Mayor is a ceremonial position with the winner asked to preside in the Coronado 4th of July Parade and give out a few “shakes” at other appropriate events. The Canine Mayor will receive a “doggie basket” filled with treats and toys, runners up will also get some special treats and serve as members of the Canine City Council. Voting will start on May 25th once all nominations are in.

Come meet and shake the paws of the Paw-liticians running on Saturday, June 4th from 1 to 4 pm at the Coronado Ferry Landing. You can vote for your favorite while you are there. Also, stop by the Coronado Tasting Room & Vom Fass, they will be donating 10% of all sales for the day in support of these Caninedidates. The competition will be fierce and the winner will have some BIG paws to fill, following Hudson, who served as the 2020-2022 Canine Mayor. He will be giving his endorsement… we will just have to “wait and see” who that canine will be. PAWS of Coronado urges all canine owners to participate and help raise funds to support our community’s animals.

For more information or to nominate visit pawsofcoronado.org/newsandevents/.

May the best canine win!





