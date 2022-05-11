Public Invited to Hometown Banner Dedication Ceremony May 21

The City of Coronado and the Hometown Banner Committee invite the community to attend their next dedication ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans or active duty service members on Saturday, May 21, at Coronado High School.

Eleven “hometown heroes” who call or have called Coronado home will be recognized and honored as the 14th Group. Banners for the honorees will be displayed beginning the week of May 16 through November 2022 along the “Avenue of Heroes,” which is on Third and Fourth streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

Officials with the City of Coronado, VFW Post 2422, the Avenue of Heroes Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association have worked together to develop the Hometown Banner program, which honors men and women from Coronado who are serving or have served their country.

Honorees will have their biographies read. Additionally, they or their families will be presented with commemorative mini-banners and asked to come forward for photos. It is a moving and well-attended event. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until noon in the school auditorium, 650 D Ave. Doors open at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be provided. Golf carts will be available to shuttle attendees.

The Hometown Banner ceremony is an inspirational way for the Coronado community to honor the many men and women who have lived here during their military careers. Banners are provided at no cost to the families or honorees once they are retired from the Avenue of Heroes. Any active duty, veteran or retired service member who served honorably is eligible for recognition. In a town known for its military presence, Coronado has plenty of candidates. If you can’t attend the ceremony, view the event live on the City’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on May 21. For viewing after May 21, check the Coronado TV lineup or visit the City’s YouTube channel. For more information on the nomination process, visit CommentCoronado.com.





