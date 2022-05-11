Proms, Graduations Call for COVID-19 Precautions

Given that it’s prom and graduation season, the County Health and Human Services Agency is reminding parents to make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations and boosters and to take other preventive measures to avoid getting sick.

“When large groups of people gather indoors, the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 increases,” said Cameron Kaiser, M.D., M.P.H., County deputy public health officer. “Having all the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask indoors, washing your hands and taking other precautions is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

Kaiser added that attending large gatherings or events increases your chance of being in close contact with people outside your household and being exposed to COVID-19, especially now that the region is experiencing an increase in cases.

People who feel sick should stay home and isolate themselves from others. However, if you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, you should:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days, even at home

Get tested 3-5 days after the exposure

Monitor for symptoms and stay home if you’re ill

Isolate and notify your close contacts if you test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 Treatment Available in San Diego

If you do get COVID-19, County health officials say treatment is available. Treatment can help prevent high-risk individuals from getting sick enough to need hospital services and even from dying from COVID.

Oral medications, in the form of pills, and monoclonal antibodies, in the form of an intravenous infusion, are available at multiple locations and community pharmacies across San Diego. Antiviral medications require a doctor’s prescription and should be started within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies should be given no more than seven days after the onset of symptoms.

To determine which treatment is best for you, talk to your doctor or health care provider, or call 2-1-1 to find a provider. Monoclonal Antibody Regional Centers (MARCs) offer treatment with the monoclonal antibody Bebtelovimab, which is effective against the Omicron variant. You can call (619) 685-2500, seven days a week, to schedule a no-cost appointment, regardless of health insurance or immigration status. A referral or prescription is not required.

Federal Test to Treat locations can provide testing and treatment in one location. For more information, call (800) 232-0233 or visit the Test to Treat website for locations and what treatments they carry.

“Vaccinations are still the best protection we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Kaiser said “However, treatments reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for people who get COVID-19, whether they have been vaccinated or not. Treatment is available throughout San Diego.”

Since the MARCs opened in February of last year, a total of 9,323 patients have been treated, thanks to the collaboration with hospitals, federally qualified health centers and local municipalities.

Source: County of San Diego





