Feel Like Yourself Again With Opt Health

Did you know it’s estimated that between 4 and 5 million American men have low testosterone, but only 5% of those men receive treatment for this condition? In fact, declining testosterone levels are responsible for many of the negative effects of aging like low sex drive, loss of muscular strength, and decreased brain performance.

That’s where Opt Health comes in. Opt Health is a men’s telehealth company focused on providing longevity medicine to aging men and American veterans.

What is Testosterone Replacement Therapy?

Testosterone is a male sex hormone that contributes to male secondary sex characteristics like facial and body hair, a deep voice, and muscular strength. Testosterone is also associated with sex drive, bone mass, fat distribution, and sperm production.

As young men, our bodies naturally produced plenty of testosterone to keep our engines revved. But as we age, our bodies produce less and less testosterone. If your testosterone production dips beneath a certain level, you have a condition called “low testosterone.”

Symptoms of low testosterone levels include:

Low sex drive

Feelings of depression

Decreased brain performance

Lack of energy

Loss of muscular strength

Increased belly fat

Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) restores testosterone levels to the optimal range of young adults with the goal to alleviate symptoms of low testosterone.

A Focus on Longevity Medicine

Opt Health specializes in longevity medicine. Longevity medicine is a fast-emerging field that focuses on optimizing lifespan and healthspan. While lifespan is often understood as the number of years in one’s life, healthspan is the quality of those years.

Unfortunately, most traditional medical professionals are not familiar with the latest research in this field. Opt Health’s doctors specialize in this exciting new field, and we continue to update our programs based on cutting-edge research & developments.

Longevity medicine aims to assess your health based on certain metrics (biomarkers), then create a plan to improve your inputs for a positive outcome. We keep our plans simple but effective. Don’t worry – we won’t ask you to weigh your food or count calories. We believe that healthy lifestyle changes produce the best results.

How Opt Health Helps

So, how does it all work? This is what happens when you get started with Opt Health:

We will send a nurse to you. No need to go to the doctor’s office! We’ll come to you for bloodwork and a medical assessment. A secondary option is to visit your local LabCorp. We’ll run a lab report based on the nurse’s assessment. You’ll have a personalized 1:1 call with a men’s health specialist. Your doctor will recommend a treatment plan. Any prescribed medications will be delivered discreetly right to your door.

