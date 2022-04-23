Monday, April 25, 2022
City of Coronado to Launch New Municipal Website May 9

The City of Coronado is preparing to launch a new municipal website next month that is attractive, user-friendly and much improved. Work on the new website is wrapping up with some finishing touches after going through a redesign process by CivicPlus, a leading government website provider.

Users will see a familiar but improved website, particularly a cleaner look and easier navigation.

The Coronado City Council approved moving forward with the project in 2021 as the existing website is outdated. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliable access to the City’s website was paramount but there was a days-long outage that showed the weaknesses in the site. A new website will improve information availability, maintain transparency, increase responsiveness, provide current information, and implement user-friendly navigation.

The launch date for the new website is May 9. The Library and Coronado Cultural Arts will have stand-alone but linked websites. The Library will launch with the City’s website and look for Cultural Arts in mid-June. We are excited the project is nearing completion.

Stay tuned for more details on the launch and what to expect.

