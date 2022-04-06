Karl Mueller Honored by the Classroom of the Future Foundation with ‘2022 Innovative Superintendent Award’

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller was selected by the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF) Board of Directors to receive the foundation’s Innovative Superintendent Award at its annual showcase event on May 26, 2022.

“We congratulate Superintendent Mueller, for this outstanding recognition of his accomplishments as an educator, superintendent, and leader of Coronado Unified School District. Superintendent Mueller’s innovative educational initiatives are manifest throughout our district and ratify our position as a top-ranked school district. We are grateful to the superintendent for his leadership, and service to our students and community,” said CUSD Governing Board President Esther Valdes-Clayton.

CFF Director of Development and Operations, Jane Schlosberg shared, “This award highlights those who champion innovation and make a difference in education. Award winners are chosen by our Board of Directors, who look for districts and programs that align with our mission.”

The mission of CFF is ‘to unite business, community, and educational leaders in creating innovative learning environments in San Diego County public schools that prepare our students to thrive in a competitive, global society.’

“We are thrilled to honor Superintendent Mueller for his contribution to education and our community. He has been a leader in the expansion of pathways and opportunities that prepare students for college and careers after high school, and he exemplifies the mission of CFF,” said Schlosberg.

CFF has developed a College and Career Pathways Initiative to lead the community in establishing more college and career pathway opportunities for San Diego students, with a focus on providing best practices, career experiences for students, educator capacity-building, and fostering partnerships between school districts and businesses.

Karl Mueller started in CUSD in fall of 2005 serving as Coronado High School assistant principal for one year before being appointed principal in 2006. He remained principal at CHS while also assuming the role of Career Technical Education Director through 2013. After three years as a principal in San Dieguito Union High School District, he returned to CUSD in 2016 as Superintendent.

“I am honored to receive this award on behalf of our district. Those within CUSD know that through the leadership and vision from our Governing Board, the hard work of our staff, and the support of our community, we have been successful in designing pathway experiences for our students, across the continuum, to prepare them for the transition to 13th grade. This recognition is a celebration of our staff for their tireless effort and commitment to our learners, and our community who, through the Coronado Schools Foundation, support the development of enrichment opportunities in both STEM and VAPA,” said Mueller.

The Innovation in Education Awards ceremony will be held at SeaWorld and is billed as the marquee event in San Diego County for galvanizing the business and education community around innovation in the classroom. CFF will celebrate its 19th annual event to honor classroom programs, educators, and students that model the future of K-12 education.

Source: Coronado Unified School District





