Tuesday, March 29, 2022
30th Annual MotorCars on MainStreet – May 1, 2022

1 min.
By Managing Editor

Coronado MainStreet’s annual car show, MotorCars on MainStreet, featuring over 400 pre-’73 restored classic, rod, and custom cars and trucks will be held on Sunday, May 1 after a two-year hiatus. It’s staged in downtown Coronado, one block from the beach, at Isabella & Orange Avenues, from 10 am to 3 pm, rain or shine.

Co-Sponsors Cumming Chevrolet, the City of Coronado, and EDCO welcome participants and spectators to the grand gathering.

There will be live music featuring Tommy Price & The Stilettos, and Jumpin’ Jack Flash will be spinning Solid Gold in Star Park. The event brings 12,000 – 15,000 spectators to downtown Coronado and viewing is FREE.

Each year a one-of-a-kind t-shirt featuring a Coronado landmark is created. T-shirts will be available at the event for spectators to add to their collection. Raffles will be conducted throughout the day and the Award Ceremony will be at 2:30 pm.

Car registration is $40 before April 23, $45 after, and may be available the day of the event, space permitting.

For more information or to register online, contact Coronado Mainstreet through their website: CoronadoMainStreet.com or call 619-437-0254.

Ford Thunderbirds

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

