City Releases Sea Level Rise ‘Adaptation Plan’ for Public Review

In summer 2020, the City of Coronado began a planning process to understand the potential effects of sea level rise and to identify possible adaptation strategies to respond to anticipated climate change impacts.

The first step of the sea level rise planning process was a Vulnerability Assessment that used a model to evaluate how sea level rise could impact the City over time. The Vulnerability Study was completed and presented to the public in summer of 2021.

The City is now releasing the second planning document, the Adaptation Plan, which includes a menu of potential adaptation strategies. The plan is a voluntary guidance document only and does not impose any new regulations or obligations.

The combined draft Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan document is available on CommentCoronado.org.

Please provide any comments to Project Planner Jane Thornton at [email protected] by May 18. Stay tuned for information about public meetings, which are planned for April.





