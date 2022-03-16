CUSD Update: Classified Employees Recognized, Budget, Basic Aid & Updated Tech, Mask Communication Clarified

The Coronado Unified School District trustees met on Thursday, March 10th at District Offices where the board approved contracts for computer and technology purchases and announced a forum for community members interested in running for school board. But first, the board recognized the “Classified Employees of the Year for 2021.”

Laura Orozco from Coronado High School, Ruben Sanchez from Coronado Middle School, Kathy Wood from Village Elementary, Kimberley Junk from Silver Strand Elementary, and Terri Freepartner from the District Office were all celebrated for their contributions and dedication to CUSD.

“Our classified team members are the glue of our district,” said Superintendent Karl Mueller. “They are the faces of our school sites. They keep us clean, they keep us safe, they keep us healthy. And they set the conditions for our students to succeed.”

In board member comments, the newest addition to the board, trustee Bruce Shepherd, said he was happy to help thoughtfully guide the district to a successful future, despite any “hiccups” or issues that may arise.

“I have the view that … we have a staff of people who are very well-intentioned, and they are doing the best they can to achieve what they can for Coronado students,” said Shepherd. “I ask that, when, sometimes we have those hiccups, we have patience and we can work through it.”

Trustee Esther Valdes-Clayton said that she and several other board trustees attended the community forum on CUSD’s long-range plan. She said the district was planning on holding more forums in the future so the community could dialogue with administrators in a meaningful and positive way. The next forum is set for April 12.

Valdes-Clayton also addressed the death of a middle schooler, asking the audience to pause for a moment of silence in honor of the student.

“The reason we are here, isn’t just so your children can succeed, but so that we can pick them up when they fall. And to let them know that we love them, and just to listen,” said Valdes-Clayton.

In his comments, Mueller recognized the Chaconas family and Kinzel family for their dedication and support to the district, and also shared that the district was planning another new forum for members of the community who are interested in running for school board. The forum will provide opportunities to learn more about the different departments of the district and what will be required.

“The main pre-requisite is a love for our students, all of them, and treating them, and advocating on their behalf as if they were your own,” said Mueller. “Because in Coronado school district, they are your own.”

For public comments, Coronado resident and kindergarten dad Kenan Gultekin implored the board to reflect on recent school developments in the context of the student-led anti-discrimination protests following the George Floyd killing. He said many Coronado students said they didn’t feel safe at school and were subject to bullying based on the color of their skin.

“I think it’s time we redouble our efforts and remember we have a duty to all students,” said Gultekin. “It goes hand in hand with academic excellence. If students feel safe, they will pay better attention and they will do better in school. I know there is a knee-jerk reaction when you hear phrases like diversity, equity and inclusion, and socio-emotional learning. [Some people may worry] that these things are taking away from academic excellence … but they work hand in hand.”

Parent and school board candidate Jim Fabiszak expressed concern about problems with school graffiti, and brought several posters to illustrate the issue including a Nazi symbol and an Antifa sign that had defaced the exterior of Coronado High School. He suggested that the district install security cameras to capture the vandals at work, as well as security signs that could act as a deterrent. He also requested that each incident of vandalism be investigated by the police.

“This does not define who we are as a district or as a community,” said Fabiszak. “The community should never be conditioned to accept these types of things … This could happen again tomorrow.”

Coronado dad and school board candidate Kevin Shaeffer asked for clarification on district supports in regards to COVID-eclipsed learning. He asked for specific actions, programs and resources that teachers, students and families can use to help the kids catch up. He also asked how the district can help students who are “flailing,” and not outright “failing.”

“I submit that we cannot successfully address the learning loss from COVID unless we have a fully-functioning, dynamic learning recovery program. A program that all stakeholders in our community, teachers, students and parents are helped by,” said Shaeffer. “Do we have that today? If not, why not? Time is not our friend.”

Later in the meeting, Shaeffer asked the board to make learning recovery an agenda item on future board meetings, and a standing item throughout the rest of the year.

In board business, the district voted to improve a positive certification of the second interim budget, and Deputy Superintendent Donnie Salamanca shared that the district was on the path to basic aid and making “great progress.” Some questions were raised about high legal fees incurred by the district, as well as the high price of public information requests. A community member asked questions about the cost and necessity of updating computers and other technology, but the district ultimately approved purchase contracts.

The board also approved 3% salary increase for Salamanca, and the same for Superintendent Mueller. Trustee Shepherd, who joined the board last month as an interim member, said he hoped the community would support the decision. He said he wasn’t sure the district was going to make it to basic aid back in 2014, when he served on the board.

“To learn what has been done with respect to the financing and the strategy involved and deployed was masterful,” said Shepherd. “I thought we were really going to struggle … But the two of them have figured out a revenue source and a strategy that gets us through there. That is an incredible achievement.”

In reports, Marshall Redding addressed the board in a recorded statement, sharing the role that hunger can play in education and the importance of a good meal to set the stage for learning. Redding shared that during the pandemic year of 2020-2021, CUSD served more than 6,000 meals a week to the Coronado community and in greater San Diego. In 2021, Governor Newsom signed a $650 million package to support universal free lunch nutrition, including two meals daily for all students.

He also mentioned the importance of the district’s classified staff, and that they are often “lost in the mix.” He challenged the board members to seek out a classified employee during each school site visit and ask them questions, get to know them a little better, and share what was learned at the next meeting.

“I think you’ll be surprised at what you learn,” said Redding.

During Mueller’s Long Range Plan Update, he addressed some community concerns regarding communication on masking. He said that the district’s position didn’t waver throughout the pandemic, and that is a position of continued adherence to County of Public Health guidelines. Mueller says adhering to the guidelines allows the district to have students in the classroom and allows staff to feel safe. Some of the districts in California that have attempted to buck health guidelines are currently under the scrutiny of violation of Cal-OSHA, according to Mueller.

“I know in these meetings that we hear a lot of community members who are frustrated with mask wearing. I know that many of us up here are frustrated with mask wearing. That doesn’t change the fact that we represent the entire Coronado community and we have to be sure that everyone feels safe,” said Mueller. “I have not used our children as a political football. I will not entertain that our teachers’ union has prevented our children from returning to the classroom.”

The next board meeting will take place on April 21 at 4pm.





