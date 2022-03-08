The Song, “Cor Na Do” (video)

NEW LYRICS TO AN OLD SONG

Leave Coronado, and you miss it for the rest of your life. We’ve all known people with that experience, many of us have been there ourselves. Here’s what one man did to deal with his memories.

The players in this story are Gonzo (Michael Gonzales) a highly celebrated local musician; Coronado, pre-Bridge era; and Craig Culpepper, who left Coronado in 1980.

Craig was Class of ’67 at Coronado High School, and moved to New Zealand in 1980 with a sail-making job. He ended up working the farm life — fencing, sheep shearing, mustering with his dogs, and more. He taught high school English for 25 years, coached sports, created several worship bands and trained Special Olympics basketball teams.

In other words, Craig Culpepper fell in love with another island. Still, he just couldn’t get Coronado out of his head.

Recently Craig called to say he had written new lyrics to an old song, and wondered if I knew anyone who might want to perform it. We know the song as “Blue Bayou,” from such legends as Roy Orbison and Linda Ronstadt.

Under the creative imagination of Craig Culpepper, and the musical genius of Gonzo, the song is now, “Cor Na Do.”

The magic to this fresh set of lyrics stems from Craig’s childhood memories of an older, but not forgotten, Coronado — things like the car-carrying ferryboats. Bob’s Drive-Thru, hot dogs at Free Bros Market, Navy planes and Episcopal bells, La Avenida and the Hotel Del, south swells at North Beach, etc.

“Cor Na Do” has become part of the repertoire for the phenomenal musician, Gonzo. He performs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights outdoors of the Babcock & Story Bar, at the Hotel del Coronado, 6-10 pm.

When Gonzo played it for the first time, on the outdoor patio of the Hotel Del, the crowd went wild. He played it again the next night with the same reaction. He liked it so well that he’s made it part of his permanent playlist.

Gonzo is seen performing “Cor Na Do” in this short clip; a special performance to celebrate Coronado, memories of same, and of course, the whimsical humor of Craig Culpepper.

“COR NA DO”

(Sung to the tune of “Blue Bayou”)

I feel so bad I got a worried mind

I’m so homesick all of the time

Since I left my buddies behind

On … Cor na do

Checkin’ tickets, packin’ my stuff

Countin’ money, maybe I got enough

Hope the plane ride’s not too rough

Back … to Cor na do

I’m goin back someday, come what may

To Cor na do

Where the folks are fine, and the world is mine

On Cor na do

Where those Ferryboats, 4th of July Floats

If I could only see

Star Park at sunrise, and those bright blue skies

How happy I’d be

Gonna see Bob’s Drive-Thru again

Gonna be with all of my friends

You know I’ll feel much better then

On Cor na do

Navy Planes and Episcopal Bells

La Avenida and The Hotel Del

Looking forward to Summer Swells

On Cor na do

I’m goin back some day, come what may

To Cor na do

Where the folks are fine, and the world is mine

On Cor na do

Where it never rains, nor the seasons change

You’re surrounded by Blue Sea

If I could get a Hotdog, from Free Brother’s Market

How happy I’d be

[Instrumental]

With those friends of mine, by my side

The morning fog and the evening tide

Oh some sweet day, gonna make my way

Back to Cor na do Isle

Well, I’ll never be blue, my dreams’ll come true …

On … Cor… Na … Do

Back on Cor na do…….





