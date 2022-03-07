Home Front Judging is Back! And Volunteers are Welcome!

Submitted Content

It’s time to sign up for the Home Front Judging!

This time-honored tradition would not be possible without the over 175 volunteer judges that show up each year. They walk the beautiful streets of Coronado judging homes, apartments, condos, schools, churches, municipal buildings, parks and businesses.

This is a great opportunity to have fun with families or good friends.

We need your help and want to know if we can count on you!

Judging dates are:

Friday April 8th, Saturday April 9th, and Sunday April 10th

All results are due in by noon Friday April 11.

Please confirm your participation for this year’s Home Front Judging [email protected]

Coronado Floral Association is celebrating 100 years! 1922-2022



If you are not already a Coronado Floral Association member, please join today

coronadoflowershow.com/about-cfa/join-renew/





