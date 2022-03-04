City Recruits for Assistant City Manager Position







The City of Coronado has begun a recruitment process for an assistant city manager. This is an important position that involves management of special projects, economic development, procurement, contract and grant administration, labor negotiations and more. You can help us by sharing this link below with qualified candidates.

The position was formerly held by Assistant City Manager Dominique M. Albrecht. After more than five years with the City, Albrecht accepted a new position as Assistant Manager of the Rancho Santa Fe Association in January.

Ralph Andersen & Associates will conduct the recruitment for the City.

Albrecht said that she has greatly enjoyed working for the City and serving constituents. “It’s been an absolute honor to work with and support such an outstanding team over the past five and a half years,” Albrecht said. “While I’m looking forward to the next chapter, I’ll always be grateful for the time here and for the opportunity to get to know all of you. Wishing you the very best.”

