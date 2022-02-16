Golf Cart Tickets on Sale Now: CSF’s Annual Opportunity Drawing Is Back!

If you’re looking to support Coronado’s public schools while also getting the chance to win a brand new 2022 golf cart, we’ve got just the ticket for you! Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is thrilled to announce the return of their popular Opportunity Drawing Raffle, where one lucky winner will take home a 2022 Forester 6 LSV Lifted Golf Cart in sapphire black, valued at $17,500! The winner will be announced live on air at CSF’s 35th Annual Telethon on Wednesday, March 23rd.

“We look forward to this every year! It’s such a fun way to see the community support our schools,” said Michelle Gilmore, President & CEO of CSF. “We are so grateful to both Willis Allen Real Estate and San Diego Golf Carts for their continued generosity to make this possible. We can’t wait to see who will be cruising Coronado in this gorgeous golf cart!”

The golf cart up for grabs, generously provided by San Diego Golf Carts and underwritten once again by Willis Allen Real Estate, is a street legal 6-passenger model with LED running, brake and turn signal lights, a 48 Volt 6.3KW motor with a 4-hour charge time, 9” touchscreen, Bluetooth, backup camera, sound system with Kicker speakers and more!

“We are a big believer in giving back to our local communities,” said Steven Kilgore, Branch Manager of the Coronado Willis Allen Real Estate location at 1116 10th Street. “We’ve been in Coronado for over 25 years and we want to continue giving back to Coronado the way we have over the years. It’s needed, has always been needed and we will continue to do so.”

Tickets are now on sale, and all proceeds go directly to support STEM & Arts programs at all four Coronado public schools. Tickets are 1 for $25, 5 tickets for $100, 15 tickets or $250, or 35 tickets for $500. Check out the golf cart in person in front of the Willis Allen office each Friday!

More information can be found at csfkids.org/golfcart and be sure to tune into the 35th Annual Telethon on March 23rd at csfkids.org/telethon.





