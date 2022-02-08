Village Elementary School Unveils First of Two Public Art Murals

Source: Coronado Unified School District

“Art has a way of teaching us about life, and ourselves. It connects people and softens hearts,” said Coronado artist Rebekah Kobs.

Kobs was commissioned by Village Elementary Principal Dr. Heidi Bergener and the PTO to paint two murals at the school. The PTO paid for supplies and Kobs donated her time to the project.

“She (Kobs) is an incredibly talented artist and the most loving and inspiring woman!” said Bergener. In addition to being an accomplished artist, Kobs is the mother of three Village Elementary students, a Navy veteran herself, and the spouse of an active-duty Navy sailor. She shared that the first piece is a “military mural to honor those who serve and their children who walk the halls,” and that the second piece will be “something fun and ocean themed, but I’ll keep it a secret until the students get to see it.”

A treat for Kob while she was painting was the daily interactions with students as they walked by the mural. “As time passed and the kids could recognize what was taking shape under the fluttering of my brushes, what I intended to bless the kids and teachers with ended up bringing me as much joy,” she shared. “They were constantly asking questions and offering words of encouragement. At one point while I was finishing the stars on the American Flag, a 4th grade class started applauding as they walked by. It was completely unexpected and such a humbling moment. The joy and appreciation they displayed that day is something that is taught from parents, administrators and teachers.”

“On a different occasion, the kids asked why I was adding people to the painting. A good piece can create conversations that otherwise may not be possible. In this instance, it was an opportunity to tell future generations what makes our military great. It is not the aircraft, ships or weapons. It is the people.” commented Kobs.

“The uniforms may change, but the principles carried inside the hearts of those wearing them don’t waiver. It’s why even as a 35-year-old woman I can bond instantly with an elderly veteran.

The things that society believes should separate us do not matter, because we both know our love for something bigger than ourselves sets us apart. My hope with this military mural, is for kids, parents, teachers and school staff from all walks of life and home backgrounds to remember that relationships matter. That being selfless takes courage and that our strength as a school, a community and a nation depends on how we treat the people around us.”

Kobs is looking forward to painting the second mural this spring and said she hopes that the murals brighten the halls and make students and staff feel valued by their principals and the PTO. “The chance to do something special for the teachers and students was one I couldn’t pass up,” Kobs stated.

