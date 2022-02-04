City Manager’s Weekly Update – Feb. 4, 2022

A project to install a physical suicide deterrent is moving forward. Find out how to review an initial environmental study and provide feedback in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about an investigation the City has launched regarding a video circulating on social media involving a City director; another remotely monitored bike arrest; information sought in a hit and run incident at Tidelands Park involving a pedestrian and vehicle; training at Naval Base Coronado that may cause increased traffic and delays entering their facilities; an upcoming presentation on service dogs at the Library; and Suki, this week’s Pet of the Week.

