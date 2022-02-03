City Council Considers Updated Budget and Projects, Term Limits, and Zoning Permit

The February 1 Coronado City Council meeting began with City Manager Tina Friend giving an update on a recent social media video that contained allegations of racial discrimination by Director of Golf and Recreation Services Roger Miller. Friend noted that “there is no place for intolerance and this does not represent the values of Coronado.”

After speaking with City Attorney Johanna Canlas on Sunday morning, an investigative firm was hired to look into the matter to assess the whole situation. Miller was placed on leave and an interim director has been appointed. Friend said, “As a public agency, we need to understand the circumstances, and will look at all the facts and then make a final decision.”

Associate Planner Tricia Olsen gave a presentation on the request for a Historic Alteration Permit for 1043 Ocean Blvd. She noted that the council has seen this project before for other permits during the renovation process of the historic home. The exceptions included encroachments of third floor guard rails, site wall pilasters, a garage trellis, conservatory parapet guard rail, and backyard patio wall. The council unanimously granted this zoning standards exception request.

Joshua Bey was appointed as a new member of the Historic Resource Commission (HRC) and will serve a three-year-term expiring December 31, 2024. Mayor Bailey thanked the other candidates, which included Christopher Cervantes, Molly Coumes, Wyatt Reynolds Pinsonneault, Brenda Jo Robyn, Emily Talbert, and Emily Wendell.

Administrative Services Director John Kim presented an overview of the recommended changes to the mid-year fiscal year 2021-22 budget. He noted that the purpose for adjustments was unforeseen circumstances, items requested by council, and course changes. He reported that the General Fund has remained the same as projections at $55.9 million, due to “better than expected revenue streams.” One of which was the $14 million in Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), which was $2 million more than projected, but $2 million less than usual. Additional funds came from grant revenues, donations, and wastewater fund reimbursement for services to the Navy. These helped offset the additional expenses of public safety overtime, COVID-19 test kits and expenses, park trimming and planting contracts, recreation fund, and utility and fuel price increases. An additional $275,000 will be spent to replace a 1992 water vessel and to purchase two portable generators.

Assistant City Manager Dominique Albrecht continued her presentation on the quarterly projects progress report. Friend noted that the tennis court resurfacing project will be done third quarter 2022, not 2023 as written in the report. Councilmember Sandke asked for an update on the Gateway Toll Plaza and was told that Caltrans currently has it in the design phase, but it has been slow moving. Sandke also pointed out that the public can comment on the bridge suicide barrier project during Caltrans’ 30-day draft public comment period (through March 1). Get more details here.

Councilmember Tanaka asked about upgrades to the 100 and 800 Orange Avenue blocks as referenced in the Downtown Enhancement Project (DTEP), which was previously brought forward by Discover Coronado, the Chamber of Commerce, and Coronado MainStreet. Friend said an update will be coming to council at the March 1 meeting. This plan was unanimously approved, with the addition of the priority of the bridge suicide barrier and Orange Avenue improvements, and will go to the Capital Improvements Program (CIP) subcommittee.

Mayor Bailey asked for a Policy #2 request to review the Coronado Municipal Code for mayor and council term limits, which currently limits council members and the mayor to serve two consecutive four-year-terms with no restriction on additional terms. Dawn Ovrom, the lawyer who spearheaded Prop F, which passed on November 5, 2002, pointed out that the intention was to let residents serve up to two terms on council and two terms as mayor, then take a break, with no ban on returning in the future. She said that this proposition passed with 71 percent.

There was a heated discussion on this issue. Councilmember Sandke expressed “I can’t support this, and I don’t want to waste time.” Councilmember Heinze commented that he would like to consider the merits and bring it back to a future council meeting. Councilmember Donovan pointed out that it was not clear to him, and he would like to review the Prop F verbiage, which he felt was subject to interpretation. Councilmember Tanaka noted that “there is no data that people want this tampered with and the public is capable of deciding.” Mayor Bailey suggested that reviewing it at a future council meeting would be helpful for clarification. This request to be put on a future council agenda, passed with a 3-2 vote, with Councilmembers Tanaka and Sandke voting no.

Former Councilmember Carrie Downey called in to promote the 85th California Lions Club Student Speakers Contest. Downey pointed out that the topic “How can kindness reunite our country?” is a timely one, and students from Coronado and Imperial Beach, in ninth through twelfth grades, are encouraged to enter by February 12. Speeches will be given on February 17, at 6:30 pm at the Coronado Public Library. For details on speech criteria and prizes, email [email protected] or call Contest Co-Chair Downey at (619) 522-2040.





