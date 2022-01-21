Saturday, January 22, 2022
Orange Avenue Palm Pruning Begins Jan. 22

By City of Coronado

Crews with the City’s contract arborist are trimming 350 palms within the Orange Avenue medians on three consecutive Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29 and Feb. 5.

On Jan. 22, crews will prune the center median palms. On Jan. 29, workers will trim palms on the southbound side of Orange beginning at First Street and ending at R.H. Dana Place. Crews will close the lane closest to the medians as they go. On Feb. 5, they will then head northbound from R.H. Dana to First. Crews will work from 7 am to about 3:30 pm. Please note the no-parking signs in the work area.

 

 



City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

