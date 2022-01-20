Thursday, January 20, 2022
Living History on Wheels! (Video)

By Brad Willis

Bob Bardin is a long time patron of the arts and strong supporter of the Coronado community, but his biggest passion is restoring classic cars that transport us back to earlier times.

Brad Willis got together with Bob for this Coronado Story:

 



Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

