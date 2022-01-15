Coronado Community READ 2022 Voting Open Through Feb. 6

Voting is now taking place to select this year’s Coronado Community READ from among five final titles. Voting will run through February 6 and the READ and its programs will take place during the month of April. Votes can be cast online at CommentCoronado.org or by paper ballot at the Coronado Public Library, Bay Books or Coronado Historical Association.

West with Giraffes

by Lunda Ruttledge

An emotional, rousing novel is inspired by the incredible story of two giraffes who made headlines and won the hearts of Depression-era America as they traveled across the country to our very own San Diego Zoo. The adventurous tale weaves real-life figures with fictional ones, including the world’s first female zoo director, a crusty old man with a past, a young female photographer with a secret, and assorted reprobates as spotty as the giraffes.

Hamnet

by Maggie O’Farrell

National Book Critics Circle Award Winner Hamnet is set in 1580’s England, during the Black Plague, when a young Latin tutor falls in love with an extraordinary young woman. The novel is a luminous portrait of a marriage, a shattering evocation of a family ravaged by grief and loss, and a tender and unforgettable re-imagining of a boy whose life has been all but forgotten, and whose name was given to one of the most celebrated plays of all time.

Into the Beautiful North

by Luis Urrea

Recently, it has dawned on Nayeli that there are almost no men in her village — they’ve all gone north. Nayeli decides to go north herself and recruit seven men to repopulate her hometown and protect it from the bandidos who plan on taking it over. Filled with unforgettable characters and prose as radiant as the Sinaloan sun, this is the story of an irresistible young woman’s quest to find herself on both sides of the fence.

The Midnight Library

by Matt Haig

Somewhere out beyond the edge of the universe there is a library that contains an infinite number of books, each one the story of another reality. It’s here that Nora Seed finds herself faced with the possibility of changing her life for a new one; she must search within herself as she travels through the Midnight Library to decide what is truly fulfilling in life, and what makes it worth living in the first place.

The Dog Who Could Fly

by Damien Lewis

The true account of a German shepherd who was adopted by the Royal Air Force during World War II, flying countless combat missions and ultimately saving the life of his owner and dearest friend. This deeply moving story of loyalty in the face of adversity showcases the unshakable bond between a man and his best friend.

Now in its sixth year, the Coronado Community READ is designed to unite the community through the shared reading of a single book. The program encourages discussion and participation in planned community-building events around the theme of the title, selected by you, the readers.





